Sabres vs. Bruins Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 6

The Boston Bruins are looking to fend off elimination yet again when they host the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 on Friday night.

After losing Game 3 and then Game 4 in blowout fashion at home, no one would have blamed the Bruins for folding up shop with their backs against the wall in Game 5. But they put together a good road game in Buffalo to force overtime, and David Pastrnak scored to force Game 6.

Can the Bruins stay alive at home on Friday night?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Sabres vs. Bruins in Game 6 on Friday, May 1.

Sabres vs. Bruins Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Sabres -1.5 (+215)

Bruins +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline

Sabres -118

Bruins -102

Total

5.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Sabres vs. Bruins Starting Goalies

Sabres: Alex Lyon (2-1, 1.18 GAA, .953 SV%)

Bruins: Jeremy Swayman (2-3, 2.87 GAA, .909 SV%)

Sabres vs. Bruins How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, MSG-B, NESN

Sabres record: 3-2

Bruins record: 2-3

Sabres vs. Bruins Best NHL Prop Bets

Bruins Best NHL Prop Bet

Morgan Geekie UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135)

The Bruins haven’t been able to generate a lot of offense in this series against the Sabres, with their 25.0 shots on goal per game the second-fewest in the playoffs. Morgan Geekie has fallen in line with that, totalling just eight shots on goal through five games.

Geekie hasn’t even been taking a lot of shot attempts. He did in Game 5, with just two of his 11 shot attempts hitting the net, but he had 11 total shot attempts in his first four games combined.

The Bruins forward has now gone UNDER 2.5 SOG in all five playoff games after finishing the season with UNDER 2.5 SOG in 9 of his final 11 games in the regular season.

Sabres vs. Bruins Prediction and Pick

This series started with a total set at 6.5 for Game 1, but the oddsmakers have quickly adjusted to that. The Bruins aren’t generating offense, and Jeremy Swayman has stood tall in their crease to limit Buffalo’s goals – in most games, anyway.

Alex Lyon has also been great in the crease for Buffalo since taking over the starter’s job from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

I’m expecting a game very similar to Game 5’s 2-1 final here on Friday night. It’ll be a tight-checking affair with limited time and space for both sides.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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