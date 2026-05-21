Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, Alex Newhook)

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night.

It’ll be a true test of rust vs. rest for the Hurricanes, who had 11 days off between games. Meanwhile, the Canadiens just played on Monday night in Buffalo.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, May 21.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Taylor Hall OVER 0.5 Points (-125)

Logan Stankoven Anytime Goalscorer (+190)

Alex Newhook Anytime Goalscorer (+340)

Taylor Hall OVER 0.5 Points (-125)

I broke down this pick in the Game 1 betting preview:

Taylor Hall has rediscovered his game as a veteran winger in Carolina. He’s joined a strong team and is able to play in a middle-six role, and he’s making the most of it in the playoffs.

After putting up 48 points in 80 games during the regular season, Hall has 12 points in 8 playoff games. He’s recorded a point in seven of those eight games, including four multi-point efforts.

Logan Stankoven Anytime Goalscorer (+190)

I’m doubling down on the Hurricanes’ second line with Logan Stankoven to score a goal. He centers Hall and Jackson Blake on that trio.

Stankoven has eight points through as many games this postseason, and seven of those have been goals. He’s scored in six of eight contests, including in both Game 1s against the Senators and Flyers.

Alex Newhook Anytime Goalscorer (+340)

If you’re looking to bet on a Canadiens player to score, Alex Newhook could reel you in some cash.

Newhook has stepped up in the playoffs, scoring seven goals in 14 games, including the game winner in each Game 7.

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.