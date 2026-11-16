Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Rangers, Canucks-Mammoth)

We have a pair of games in the NHL to open the week on Monday night.

The Montreal Canadiens visit the New York Rangers in an Original Six matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Utah Mammoth hosting the Vancouver Canucks at 9:30 p.m. ET.

I went into the weekend with a 2-0 night on Friday, and will be looking for the same in my NHL best bets for Monday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 16.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (-115) at New York Rangers

Utah Mammoth -1.5 (-135) vs. Vancouver Canucks

Montreal Canadiens (-115) at New York Rangers

The Canadiens and Rangers both have 12 wins this season, but Montreal has faced much tougher competition. The Habs have gone on the road to beat teams like the Stars and Bruins, and even got two wins in Toronto, which is worth noting if the Maple Leafs aren’t that great this season.

Meanwhile, New York hasn’t beaten any really good teams since losing Igor Shesterkin for the year. They got a few early wins over the Lightning, but beating teams like the Blues, Flyers, Kraken, Flames, and Canucks doesn’t impress me.

Montreal is 7-1-1 on the road this season and is coming off a tough loss at home to the Avalanche. I’ll back the Habs to get back on track in New York tonight.

Utah Mammoth -1.5 (-135) vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Mammoth are missing a few key pieces up front, but they’re still good enough to take care of business against this Canucks team.

Vancouver is coming off a rare win last night in Vegas, and now has to head up to Utah for the second half of a back-to-back. This is the Canucks’ third back-to-back situation this season after losing 3-2 at home to Vegas and 6-2 to the Rangers in their previous two games on no days’ rest.

Utah doesn’t tend to win games by margin too often, but hosting a tired Vancouver squad is a prime opportunity to do so. The Canucks lost seven in a row prior to last night’s win, five of which came by at least two goals. On the season, 13 of their 18 losses have come by margin.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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