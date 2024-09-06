Tara Davis-Woodhall ‘kisses’ Hunter Woodhall’s gold medal with her own in Paralympics celebration (VIDEOS)
Hunter Woodhall has earned some major bragging rights. Today, the sprinter won gold in the 400-meter T62 event at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. This win comes just weeks after his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, won gold at the Paris Olympics in the women’s long jump.
The terms “power couple” and “couple goals” get thrown around pretty easily these days, but this special moment is the epitome of couple goals. And the two celebrated their back-to-back wins in flashy style.
After Hunter’s win, he and Tara spoke to a reporter, both ecstatic over the win. “We did it!” chanted Tara, shortly before the two made their medals kiss. Talk about next-level bragging!
In the interview, Hunter said that this win still doesn’t feel real to him. “It’s been so hard to keep the emotions in control with everything that has gone on the past few weeks,” he said.
He revealed that once he gets home to Salt Lake City, Utah, he plans to visit Shriners Hospital, which played a major role in his journey to the Olympics.
“This gold is as much mine as yours,” Hunter said.
The Paralympics will wrap Sunday, September 8 with a closing ceremony at the Stade de France, during which Los Angeles, California will be handed the flag ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
