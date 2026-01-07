Arch Manning’s NIL earnings at Texas shockingly higher than $5.3M original number

Arch Manning finished his first full season as the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback and is set to return next season in 2026. It has now been revealed how much money he made this past season and the number is staggering and more than originally thought.

The nephew of Eli Manning and Peyton Manning came into this season with almost unrealistic hype with Texas ranked No. 1 and he the Heisman favorite. While it didn’t quite work out for he nor the team with those lofty expectations, it was still a great season that ended with a Cirtrus Bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines. This touchdown run showed his insane skills where he sealed the game and ran faster than Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

RELATED: Arch Manning’s dad Cooper’s Texas fit at Citrus Bowl causes social media frenzy

ARCH MANNING WAS RUNNING AT A FASTER SPEED THEN SAQUON BARKLEY.



WE HAVE NEVER SEEN A MANNING LIKE ARCH.



🤯🤯🤯



pic.twitter.com/gTHOVKVqg5 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 2, 2026

He also dispelled any Alabama Crimson Tide rumors during bowl week.

Manning finished the season with 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While he looks forward to another season where he’s going to break all kinds of NIL records at Texas, his past season was insanely lucrative.

RELATED: Peyton Manning’s son Marshall is 8th grader getting more hype than Arch now

Arch Manning can’t hide from the fame at Texas. Next season will be even more bonkers with expectations. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Arch made how much?

The Athletic reported Manning made an estimated $6.8 million in NIL money this past season. That’s much more than the $5.3M On3 had him down for.

When broken down, that’s more than coaches like Auburn Tigers’ Hugh Freeze at $6.734 million made. In fact, only 35 NCAA coaches made more than Arch.

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze made less than Arch Manning last season. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top college coaches in Georgia Bulldogs’ Kirby Smart ($13,003,000) and Ohio State Buckeyes’ Ryan Day ($12.5M) are basically just twice Arch’s.

Here’s a full list of coaches’ salaries.

Arch is making his dad Cooper Manning and his famous uncles proud, and making himself a lot of coin along the way.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Former NFL player Peyton Manning looks on prior to a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party