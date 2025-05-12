Billionaire Michael Jordan is risking NBA GOAT legacy joining NBC's coverage
Michael Jordan has won at life, and it's not even close.
Not only is the NBA GOAT (sorry LeBron) and Chicago Bulls living legend still a household name thanks to his wildly success Jordan brand for Nike, which made the company $7 billion in revenue in 2024, and has made His Airness worth over $3 billion ($4.15 billion ), good for No. 1 amongst all living athletes, but MJ literally has the most baller lifestyle of all time to match.
And it's not even close.
No. 2 on that list is Tiger Woods, who is more than $1 billion behind Jordan.
So then why would the multi-billionaire, who has been living the jet-setting lifestyle ever since winning six NBA titles with ridiculous superyachts, private planes, and his own private country club, decide to return to the very public spotlight and become a special contributor for NBC Sports in the network's triumphant return to covering the NBA.
No offense to His Airness, but generally anytime he talks publicly, the 62 year old tends to sound bitter and old-man-yelling-at-the-clouds like. Remember his Hall of Fame speech? Awkward. Remember "The Last Dance"? Resentful.
Jordan still owns a NASCAR team and is always lurking around the limelight, but this is an entirely new level of scrutiny.
Maybe the GOAT is envious of Charles Barkley, his buddy that he notably dominated during their playing careers (that still gets ridiculed for having no rings by his peers like Shaq), who has become a broadcasting and pop culture icon thanks to his work covering the NBA on TNT, which will now move over to ESPN.
Barkley is estimated to be worth $90 million. Jordan is worth $3 billion.
The Chicago sports god should look towards another sport, where Tom Brady went from being universally admired as the the NFL QB GOAT, winning seven Super Bowls, to becoming a polarizing figure as the No. 1 NFL analyst for FOX Sports on a 10-year, $375 million contract.
Brady is estimated to be worth $300 million. Jordan is worth $3 billion.
Maybe the GOAT just wants to be in the spotlight again, since there is no amount of money NBC could pay him that would change his billionaire lifestyle. But again, the glare will be immense.
No amount of money will protect His Airness from criticism. And when it comes to sports and on-air personalities, every performance is dissected and scrutinized on social media platforms relentlessly. To say the least, NBA Twitter is not known to be kind.
So then with so much at stake, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI welcomes MJ to the arena. We just ask, why take that risk?
