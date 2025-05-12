SI

Michael Jordan to Join NBC As Special NBA Contributor Beginning in Fall

The stunning announcement lends the network's coverage immediate credibility.

Patrick Andres

Michael Jordan watches a NASCAR race in 2024.
Michael Jordan watches a NASCAR race in 2024. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan is joining NBC as a special contributor for the network's NBA coverage beginning next season, the network announced Monday morning.

Jordan, 62, is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Despite his continued status as one of the most famous men in the world, Jordan has never held a formal television role.

Since retiring from the Washington Wizards in 2003, Jordan has served as an owner of the Charlotte Hornets and become involved with motorsports, owning a NASCAR team since 2020.

In joining NBC, Jordan reunites with the network that held the NBA's most prominent rights package for the bulk of his playing career. Jordan's final game with the Chicago Bulls—Game 6 of the 1998 Finals on NBC against the Utah Jazz—remains the most-watched game in league history.

The network will resume covering the league in the fall of 2025, having previously lost its rights package after the 2002 season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Media