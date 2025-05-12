Michael Jordan to Join NBC As Special NBA Contributor Beginning in Fall
Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan is joining NBC as a special contributor for the network's NBA coverage beginning next season, the network announced Monday morning.
Jordan, 62, is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Despite his continued status as one of the most famous men in the world, Jordan has never held a formal television role.
Since retiring from the Washington Wizards in 2003, Jordan has served as an owner of the Charlotte Hornets and become involved with motorsports, owning a NASCAR team since 2020.
In joining NBC, Jordan reunites with the network that held the NBA's most prominent rights package for the bulk of his playing career. Jordan's final game with the Chicago Bulls—Game 6 of the 1998 Finals on NBC against the Utah Jazz—remains the most-watched game in league history.
The network will resume covering the league in the fall of 2025, having previously lost its rights package after the 2002 season.