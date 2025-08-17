Bills legend Jim Kelly's baby grandson leaves hospital after 38 days of 'tears'
Jim Kelly gave a surprisingly awesome update about his baby grandson Beau, affectionately nicknamed "Little Bean."
After giving heartbreaking updates after the birth of his oldest daughter's, Erin Kelly-Bean, son, it seemed like baby Beau was going to be in the hospital for quite some time.
RELATED: Bo Jackson's emotional note to Damar Hamlin is his back tattoo's hidden gem
But sharing in an Instagram post just hours ago, God answered the Kelly family's prayers.
Leaning on his faith throughout the many updates, the Buffalo Bills Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback gave the wonderful news that baby Beau was home.
Writing in part, "Erin and Parker said it best…Home ♥️ After 38 days… 38 days of desperate prayer. 38 days of leaning on the faith of others. 38 days of tears. 38 days of wondering and worrying.38 days of choosing to trust God more. 38 days of falling more & more in love with our son every single day. After 38 days in the Pediatric Cardiac Care Center, we’re finally home."
RELATED: Josh Allen sends wife Hailee 2-word message before Bills' preseason opener
The only NFL quarterback to play in four Super Bowls in a row, Kelly, 65, was always known as a fighter. He would admit that he certainly has nothing on baby Beau.
Given the precarious nature, the family hadn't revealed "Little Bean's" name until a couple of days ago- Beau Hunter Bean.
Even with the wonderful news, baby Beau isn't out of the woods yet.
"His heart still has a lot of healing ahead," Kelly wrote. "So prayer doesn’t stop here. Believing for more healing each day. One day at a time."
It's remarkable progress in only a few short days - finally home after 38 days.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal