Bills legend Jim Kelly's baby grandson leaves hospital after 38 days of 'tears'

It's an unexpected and awesome update from the Buffalo Bills Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback about baby Beau.

Matthew Graham

Jan 31, 1993; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly scrambles with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17.
Jan 31, 1993; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly scrambles with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17. / James D. Smith-Imagn Images
Jim Kelly gave a surprisingly awesome update about his baby grandson Beau, affectionately nicknamed "Little Bean."

After giving heartbreaking updates after the birth of his oldest daughter's, Erin Kelly-Bean, son, it seemed like baby Beau was going to be in the hospital for quite some time.

Jim Kelly
Jan 30, 1994; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 30-13. / James D. Smith-Imagn Images

But sharing in an Instagram post just hours ago, God answered the Kelly family's prayers.

Leaning on his faith throughout the many updates, the Buffalo Bills Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback gave the wonderful news that baby Beau was home.

Writing in part, "Erin and Parker said it best…Home ♥️ After 38 days… 38 days of desperate prayer. 38 days of leaning on the faith of others. 38 days of tears. 38 days of wondering and worrying.38 days of choosing to trust God more. 38 days of falling more & more in love with our son every single day. After 38 days in the Pediatric Cardiac Care Center, we’re finally home."

The only NFL quarterback to play in four Super Bowls in a row, Kelly, 65, was always known as a fighter. He would admit that he certainly has nothing on baby Beau.

Given the precarious nature, the family hadn't revealed "Little Bean's" name until a couple of days ago- Beau Hunter Bean.

Jim Kelly, Erin Kelly-Bean, Jill Kelly, Camryn Kelly
Feb 6, 2016; Jim Kelly with wife Jill Kelly and daughters Erin Kelly and Camryn Kelly on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even with the wonderful news, baby Beau isn't out of the woods yet.

"His heart still has a lot of healing ahead," Kelly wrote. "So prayer doesn’t stop here. Believing for more healing each day. One day at a time."

It's remarkable progress in only a few short days - finally home after 38 days.

Jim Kelly
Sep 23, 2024; Hall of Fame former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly before kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

