Caitlin Clark's agent makes shocking claim about WNBA pay, salary
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark wasted no time making her impact felt with the Indiana Fever, leading the league's worst team to the playoffs in her first season.
Clark is one of the biggest stars in all of basketball and has a large portfolio of major endorsements, but Clark's salary is expected to be just over $78,000 for the 2025 season.
It's no secret that WNBA pay is low and many have campaigned for salaries to be raised, but the league has to make a profit before that can happen.
MORE: Caitlin Clark stuns in elegant black dress at Pacers Gala, links with NBA star
In a recent interview with ESPN, Clark's agent Erin Kane was very honest about the league's pay and made the bold statement that they don't believe Clark will ever get what she is worth in the W, because it will be impossible for the league to do.
"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," Kane told ESPN.
"She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more. She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that."
MORE: Caitlin Clark kicks off offseason with adorable new gig
While Clark is playing on a four-year, $338,056 rookie contract, she is raking in the cash off of the court thanks to her reported eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike and deals with Gatorade and State Farm.
The good news for Clark is TV viewership for the WNBA is rapidly rising, and with a new mega TV deal set to begin in 2026, the WNBAPA can hopefully negotiate for higher pay in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Clark could also choose to play for the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league which kicked off this year. The league, co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who is also represented by Erin Cane, is already paying its athletes six-figure contracts.
But, maybe Clark just cares about balling for the love of the game. The extra coin sure would be nice, though.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock