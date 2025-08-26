The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark injury leads to awful Fever Nike swag giveaway vs. Storm

In a case of terrible timing, the Indiana Fever T-shirts for fans to celebrate Caitlin Clark's signature Nike logo was salt in the wound.

Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark arrives before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark arrives before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
So the Indiana Fever T-shirts to celebrate Caitlin Clark must have been made before the face of the WNBA was sidelined, right?

In one of the most awkward giveaway slogans of all time for Clark's official Nike logo debut for the Fever's game against the Seattle Storm, fans received a T-shirt that read, "Caitlin was here."

Caitlin Clark
Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark T-shirts line the arena before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning Rookie of the Year and biggest superstar in the W certainly was there rocking a fantastic custom CC fit from head-to-toe with some hidden treasures revealed by the two-time All-Star, but Clark was only there on the sidelines, still recovering from the groin injury that has kept her out since July 15, now with the additional bone bruise on her left ankle.

So those lucky patrons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will certainly get to see Clark, 23, yelling at the referees like usual, but unfortunately, it's only in street clothes.

This CC logo is the first huge step in the Nike partnership that will also include her first signature shoes in 2026 as part of her reported eight-year, $28 million deal with the sports apparel industry leader.

So when folks see people rocking the "Caitlin was here," they'll know she was there indeed. Just not playing.

Caitlin Clark
Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark arrives before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hopefully Clark can return before the regular season wraps as the Fever are in a tight battle to secure one of the final two spots of the WNBA playoffs against the first-year expansion Golden State Valkyries, and a Los Angeles Sparks squad getting healthy with returning stars like Cameron Brink.

Fever fans needs Caitlin here, on the hardwood, asap.

Caitlin Clark
Aug 24, 2025; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

