Caitlin Clark injury leads to awful Fever Nike swag giveaway vs. Storm
So the Indiana Fever T-shirts to celebrate Caitlin Clark must have been made before the face of the WNBA was sidelined, right?
In one of the most awkward giveaway slogans of all time for Clark's official Nike logo debut for the Fever's game against the Seattle Storm, fans received a T-shirt that read, "Caitlin was here."
RELATED: Caitlin Clark shares hidden details on Nike signature logo fit for Fever game
The reigning Rookie of the Year and biggest superstar in the W certainly was there rocking a fantastic custom CC fit from head-to-toe with some hidden treasures revealed by the two-time All-Star, but Clark was only there on the sidelines, still recovering from the groin injury that has kept her out since July 15, now with the additional bone bruise on her left ankle.
RELATED: NBA star had no idea Caitlin Clark was injured disappointed meeting her
So those lucky patrons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will certainly get to see Clark, 23, yelling at the referees like usual, but unfortunately, it's only in street clothes.
This CC logo is the first huge step in the Nike partnership that will also include her first signature shoes in 2026 as part of her reported eight-year, $28 million deal with the sports apparel industry leader.
So when folks see people rocking the "Caitlin was here," they'll know she was there indeed. Just not playing.
Hopefully Clark can return before the regular season wraps as the Fever are in a tight battle to secure one of the final two spots of the WNBA playoffs against the first-year expansion Golden State Valkyries, and a Los Angeles Sparks squad getting healthy with returning stars like Cameron Brink.
Fever fans needs Caitlin here, on the hardwood, asap.
