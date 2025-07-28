Caitlin Clark reacts to Indy bestie Tyrese Haliburton's engagement with single emoji
Tyrese Haliburton is certainly making the most of his time away from the court after his devastating NBA Finals injury.
The breakout star of the playoffs for the Indiana Pacers and the new titleholder of Mr. Clutch popped the big question to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones at the home arena of their alma mater, Iowa State, where the two were college sweethearts.
His superstar pro basketball bestie, Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark, liked the original announcement on Instagram and then reposted her reaction to the big news of the now engaged couple on her IG Stories with a simple emoji - . The pink heart emoji of course means she loved the news.
Not as devastating as Haliburton's Game 7 Achilles injury that will sideline him for all of next season, Clark continues to deal with a groin injury that with "no timetable available for her return." Yikes!
If the Iowa Hawkeyes legend sits out an extended period of time, maybe she and her college sweetheart Connor McCaffery will take that next huge step in a similar setting.
