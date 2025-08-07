NBA star had no idea Caitlin Clark was injured disappointed meeting her
Caitlin Clark is out indefinitely.
It's a sad truth that everyone following the WNBA, and heck, even casual sports fans knows as the Indiana Fever superstar will miss her ninth straight game vs. the Phoenix Mercury, with no timetable set on her return.
Unfortunately young NBA standout Jalen Green, who was recently traded to the Phoenix Suns, is living under a rock, because the 23-year-old shooting guard, with his 40-year-old girlfriend Draya Michele in a wild fit by his side, was disappointed that the Iowa Hawkeyes legend hadn't laced them up in the game against the Los Angeles Sparks. (We're betting chances are he won't be in attendance tonight at the PHX Arena.)
"I had to get a picture with you," Green said meeting the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year afterwards. "I thought you were playing."
Users had a good time making fun of the former NBA All-Rookie Team selection, and it was certainly justified. It was also noted by commenters Clark, also 23, and Green wore almost identical outfits in casual T-Shirts with black jeans.
Both former McDonald's All-Americans with high profiles, and the same age, this probably isn't the first time they've met.
Green and Draya, also the mother of their 1-year-old daughter, were there to witness Sophie Cunningham get hit with an R-rated toy, so the couple saw plenty of action with Clark sidelined in the Fever's 100-91 loss.
Unfortunately for WNBA fans, R-rated toys are getting way more court time than Clark these days, and that doesn't look like it's ending anytime soon, because while "no additional injuries or damage were discovered" on her groin, the W's meal ticket is only showing up in street clothes.
