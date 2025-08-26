Caitlin Clark shares hidden details on Nike signature logo fit for Fever game
Caitlin Clark continues to steal the WNBA spotlight even with an injury.
The face of the WNBA and Indiana Fever superstar debuted her official Nike signature logo, and to celebrate the occasion for Indy's game vs. the Seattle Storm, the reigning Rookie of the Year rocked custom black pants embroidered with the CC logo and a matching athleisure top, and probably the best part of the personalized drip : the chain-link belt with the CC emblem on the end.
Oh wait, there's more. Clark shared that the the charm bracelet, necklace, and even the zipper on the crop top all have the CC logo too.
It's great to see the two-time WNBA All-star looking so fly, but fans want her back on the court. Unfortunately that hasn't happened since July 15 because of a right groin injury, and now add onto that a bone bruise on her left ankle.
Those lucky enough to be at the game though will get a consolation prize, of sorts, in a now terribly timed slogan of "Caitlin was here" T-shirts to celebrate the Nike launch.
Umm... Caitlin was here on the sidelines in street clothes, probably yelling at the refs. But hey, at least Clark, 23, looks fantastic doing it.
The Fever have rallied past all of the injuries, most recently with Sophie Cunningham, the Caitlin Clark enforcer, gone for the season with an MCL tear, to still be in the WNBA playoff hunt, currently tied with the Golden State Valkyries for the last two positions with the Los Angeles Sparks breathing down their neck.
Hopefully Clark can go from looking great on the sidelines in her custom fits to playing great on the court in time for a Cinderella playoff push.
