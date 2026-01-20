Curt Cignetti earns insane bonus on top of his $93M contract for Indiana natty

Curt Cignetti just led the Indiana Hoosiers to the school’s first football national championship in one of the most incredible turnaround in sports history. He’s also a lot richer for it.

The Hoosiers held on to defeat the Miami Hurricanes in their home stadium, 27-21, to complete a perfect 16-0 season.

The coach cracked a smile afterward and said he was “gonna have a beer.”

Cignetti is now 27-2 in first two seasons at Indiana after coming over from James Madison.

The 64-year-old coach is also making a lot more on his contract. In 2023 in his final season at JMU he was making $677,311, whereas now he’s earning $11.6M per year to coach the Hoosiers on an eight-year, $93M contract.

Cignetti giant bonus payday

And that’s not all: Based in the language of his contract Cignetti has several bonuses that amounted to $6M this season with the perfect record and the national title. Winning the game on Monday alone netted him a cool $2M more. Here’s a full breakdown.

No doubt the school and fans think he’s worth every penny. Just watch this reaction from fans watching the game back in Bloomington, Indiana.

It’s clear it’s no longer just a basketball school.

Cignetti also did this without one 5-star recruit on the Hoosiers roster. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy this season, was only a 3-star recruit himself.

This team beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, then rolled Alabama and Oregon before defeating Miami. All those schools combined have enough 5 stars to make up a starting team.

Cignetti and Indiana aren’t going anywhere anytime soon either.

Again, worth every penny

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti talks with his team as they grab the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

