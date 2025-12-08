Indiana HC Curt Cignetti's $2.6M compound makes Tyrese Haliburton's mansion look tiny

The Indiana Hoosiers are the No. 1 team in the country and just the made the school’s first College Football Playoff. They also just defeated the previous No. 1 team the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time since 1988 and won the team’s first Big Ten title since 1945.

They’ll get a bye before playing in the Rose Bowl against the winner for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Alabama Crimson Tide playoff game.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers celebrate after the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Led by head coach Curt Cignetti, who is on an 8-year contract for $93 million, or about $11.6 million annually, through 2033 making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. He also has bonuses that will kick in for winning the Big Ten and the upcoming CFP.

With that kind of money a man can live large in the state of Indiana, and that’s exactly what he’s doing with an insane mansion you won’t believe. Cignetti and wife Manette purchased the Bloomington home in 2024 after taking over the program for $2.6 million. The property sits on more than 13 acres and he has more than 9500-square feet of living space. It has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, an underground pool, a private tennis court, a basketball court, and a huge outdoor patio. Just looking at the aerial views is stunning.

Just to show you how crazy that is, his house is twice as expensive as Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton’s.

Indiana is already having its best season ever and has its best chance to win the school’s first national title in football, proving it’s not just a basketball school anymore.

The Indiana Hoosiers celebrate Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, after winning the Big Ten football championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 13-0. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No doubt coach is focused on preparing for their next possible opponent, but hopefully he can enjoy the holidays at some point in that beautiful home.

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

