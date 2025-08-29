The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deion Sanders gets a sponsored portable bathroom on sidelines for Colorado game

The coach has access to the bathroom close to the game due to his bladder removal surgery, but he took it to the next level for business purposes.

Matt Ryan

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It’s a big night for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes with the season starting Friday at home vs. the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. Fans will notice something new on the sidelines, however: A portable bathroom that’s sponsored.

The 58-year-old coach and NFL Hall of Famer had his bladder removed in the offseason after it was revealed he had a cancerous tumor. He’s fortunately cancer-free, but is still recovering. He recently showed what that recovery looked like in a graphic video while fishing.

Deion Sanders and daughter Shelomi
Deion recovered from surgery with a lot of fishing at this Texas ranch. Here he is with daughter Shelomi. / Deion Sanders/Instagram

Deion is all about making the best of a situation and he’s a businessman who knows how to lure in the brands. After he beat bladder cancer, he did an ad for the adult diaper company Depend. Well, Depend is sponsoring the bathroom that’s on the sidelines for the game where the coach will have quick access if he needs to go.

Amazing. Deion should be teaching a course at the University of Colorado in business.

This will be Coach Prime’s third season at Colorado with the Buffaloes, and first without his sons Shedeur Sanders at quarterback and Shilo Sanders at defensive back (or Travis Hunter for that matter).

It’s a miracle he’s even out there coaching, and it’s get to see Colorado can Depend on him.

Deion Sander
Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

