Deion Sanders gets a sponsored portable bathroom on sidelines for Colorado game
It’s a big night for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes with the season starting Friday at home vs. the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. Fans will notice something new on the sidelines, however: A portable bathroom that’s sponsored.
The 58-year-old coach and NFL Hall of Famer had his bladder removed in the offseason after it was revealed he had a cancerous tumor. He’s fortunately cancer-free, but is still recovering. He recently showed what that recovery looked like in a graphic video while fishing.
Deion is all about making the best of a situation and he’s a businessman who knows how to lure in the brands. After he beat bladder cancer, he did an ad for the adult diaper company Depend. Well, Depend is sponsoring the bathroom that’s on the sidelines for the game where the coach will have quick access if he needs to go.
Amazing. Deion should be teaching a course at the University of Colorado in business.
This will be Coach Prime’s third season at Colorado with the Buffaloes, and first without his sons Shedeur Sanders at quarterback and Shilo Sanders at defensive back (or Travis Hunter for that matter).
It’s a miracle he’s even out there coaching, and it’s get to see Colorado can Depend on him.
