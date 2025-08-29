The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karrueche Tran sneakily confirms Deion Sanders relationship with a warning

The influencer and actress didn't say Coah Prime's name, but it was pretty clear who she was talking about. But Deion Sanders had better be careful.

Matthew Graham

American socialite and actress Karrueche Tran arrives at the 8th Annual REVOLVE Festival during the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 held at Cavallo Ranch in Thermal, Riverside County, California
American socialite and actress Karrueche Tran arrives at the 8th Annual REVOLVE Festival during the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 held at Cavallo Ranch in Thermal, Riverside County, California / Imago Images
Dating Chris Brown probably teaches you a thing or two about what not to look for in a relationship.

Influencer, socialite, and actress Karrueche Tran makes no apologies about her past, and now the 37-year-old beauty admits to not only be close to joining the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast on the "What's Next with J. Ryan" podcast, but also seemingly confirms that she's dating 58-year-old NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders.

Karrueche Tran
IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Unlike Sanders, Karrueche didn't abruptly end the interview.

"Yeah, I'm dating," Tran said after one of her best friends, singer and actress Christina Milian, yelled, "Hey, touchdown!"

When host J. Ryan asked if she was having fun, Tran replied, "Yeah, if I wasn't having any fun, I wouldn't be in it."

That's saying a lot since rumors of their relationship started when she was emotionally crying by Coach Prime's side when the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Super Bowl champion shared video of her at the hospital when he had to have his bladder removed to fight bladder cancer.

Obviously there have been good times too given Tran's answer, but she then turns serious, making it clear she won't tolerate any shenanigans.

“I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want," Tran continued. "I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old, and so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time.

Deion Sanders
Apr 19, 2025; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

I don’t have the time for it. I rather be at home, namaste, chill, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy.”

Luckily for now, Tran and Sanders seem to be happy, as she wrapped up the line of questioning, “So yeah, I’m in a good place.”

Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran arrives at the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Hollywood, CA. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Coach Prime returns to action tomorrow as the Buffaloes open up at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Sons Sheduer Sanders and Shilo Sanders will no longer be by his side. Will Tran be there this year?

Deion Sanders
Apr 4, 2025; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

