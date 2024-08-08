Dubious fact for new NFL billion dollar stadiums: Bears, Bills, Browns, Titans, Jaguars
New stadium renderings always look sick. Then the reality sets in.
Stan Kroenke, the Los Angeles Rams, and the NFL learned the hard way when the price tag continued to climb to an astronomical final number of $5.5 billion, although some estimates put it as high as between $5.89 billion and $7.06 billion in 2023 dollars.
To put that $5.5 billion in perspective, the next closest on the most expensive stadiums ever built is the Las Vegas Raiders $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium.
For the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars, all of their proposed and approved new stadiums are tracking well above the $1 billion mark, topped by the Chicago Bears’ $4.7 billion.
All five franchises are hoping for the same good fortune as the Los Angele Rams, who won their second Super Bowl in the 2021 season in their home stadium, joining Tom Brady’s Buccaneers as the only team to do it.
RELATED: What Pitbull gets for $6 million FIU naming rights stadium agreement
Dubious distinction
Now the TL;DR dubious distinction. Of all the NFL franchises with proposed plus-billion dollar stadiums, only the Chicago Bears have ever won the Super Bowl, with the rocking good-time, “Super Bowl Shuffle” 1985 Bears who trounced the New England Patriots 46-10.
For the Browns and Jaguars, they’ve never appeared in a Super Bowl. The Titans came agonizingly close, when Steve McNair was stopped just short of the endzone to give Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and the “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams (then in St. Louis) their first ever Super Bowl, 23-16. The Bears last appeared in the Super Bowl in the 2006 season, when sexy Rex-y Grossman and the “Monsters of the Midway” lost to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, 29-17.
The Buffalo Bills of course have the most tortured Super Bowl history, losing four years in a row, ending with the 1993 season. Quarterback Josh Allen hopes to change all that this season before worrying about any new stadium.
These tortured fanbases would say a Super Bowl victory would be priceless. We might soon find out if that's the case.
