What Pitbull gets for $6 million FIU naming rights stadium agreement
Mr. 305 is taking his talents from the stage to the football field. International superstarPitbull is now the proud namesake of the FIU Panthers stadium, in a deal worth $1.2 million annually,
So, what does Mr. Worldwide get for his investment? Let’s break it down and see what perks Pitbull will get, besides the sheer glory of having a stadium named after him.
Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Pitbull Stadium.
Voli 305 Vodka Sold at Games
Pitbull’s signature Voli 305 Vodka will be flowing at all the games. Fans can now toast to touchdowns with a drink that's as smooth as Pitbull's dance moves. We can only hope there’s a halftime show featuring Pitbull himself.
Two Suites for Up to 40 People
Not one, but TWO luxury suites are reserved for Pitbull and his entourage. These suites can hold up to 40 people each, making them perfect for Pitbull's family, friends, and maybe even a few lucky fans. Just imagine the VIP parties happening which are guaranteed to be hotter than Miami in July.
Use of the Venue for 10 Days a Year
Pitbull gets the keys to the castle, or rather, the stadium, for 10 days each year. We can only imagine what's in store. Exclusive concerts, massive parties, charity events... the sky’s the limit.
Title of "Official Entrepreneur of FIU Athletics"
As if the naming rights and perks weren't enough, Pitbull also gained the title of “Official Entrepreneur of FIU Athletics.” This means he’ll be closely tied to the athletic department, possibly mentoring young athletes and inspiring them with his journey from Miami to global stardom.
Mark your calendars for September 7, when Central Michigan will face off against the Panthers in the inaugural game at Pitbull Stadium. Will Pitbull be there? You bet.
