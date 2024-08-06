What Pitbull gets for $6 million FIU naming rights stadium agreement

The new home of FIU Football: Pitbull Stadium.



In a 5-year, $6M deal, Pitbull is getting:



• Naming rights to FIU Stadium

• Voli 305 Vodka sold at games

• Two suites for up to 40 people

• Use of the venue for 10 days/year

• The title "Official Entrepreneur of FIU Athletics" pic.twitter.com/cQHcD3W0AH