Ex-NFL player Russell Okung’s incredible $6.5 million bitcoin gamble pays off

Legendary: Back in 2019, former #Panthers OT Russell Okung demanded to get half of his $13 million contract paid in Bitcoin.



Bitcoin was ~$27,000 at the time.



Now, Bitcoin is trading at +$88,000.



That $6.5 million has now turned into $20+ million.



