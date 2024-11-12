Ex-NFL player Russell Okung’s incredible $6.5 million bitcoin gamble pays off
Back in 2020 the price of bitcoin was roughly $27,000. Fast forward to post-election November of 2024 and it’s sitting at nearly $90,000. That’s great news for now retired Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung.
Okung was the first player in NFL history to be paid in bitcoin back in 2020 when he opted to have half his $13 million salary converted into the crypto coin.
That $6.5 million was converted into 240 bitcoins. As of this writing, that many bitcoins is worth nearly $21 million for 36-year-old Okung as the price of bitcoin has surged in the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election.
Smart choice for Okung, who was selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He also played for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and 2013 Super Bowl champion. On June 6, 2023, Okung announced his retirement from professional football.
Here’s Okung talking on Tuesday about bitcoin and the reason he loves it:
Okung certainly looks like he can predict the future.
While his bitcoin is crushing it, his former team certainly isn’t. The Panthers sit at 3-7 and at the bottom of the NFC South. Okung looks like he made the right decision to retire from the NFL where he can sit back and watch his bitcoin in first place in the crypto standings.
