Dana White bought $50M Vegas mansion for shockingly low price
UFC President Dana White likes the finer things in life and he can certainly afford them.
With an estimated net worth over $500 million, White likes to live like the baller he is.
Also, the UFC continues to grow and he will only be worth more in the future. Last year, the company pulled in $1.3B, and with fights like UFC 306 “Noche” this year at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, it figures to be a new record in 2024.
When you got it like that you can flex like that. White even goes on vacation in a 377-foot “AHPO” yacht that’s $2.8 million a week. Yes, that’s per week!
You wouldn’t expect his house to be anything but a super mansion, and you’d be correct. The 55-year-old business mogul keeps his main residence in Las Vegas where the UFC is based out of. It’s worth $50 million and has over 6000 square feet with 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. What’s shocking about it is the price White paid for it in 2006: $1.65 million.
With housing prices today $1.65 million definitely won’t get you into the upper echelon of ballers.
White also has a home in Maine. He’s from the East Coast originally and big Boston sports fan.
White can certainly afford to pay top dollar for a house like his, but he has good business sense and got a steal back then. With his housing cost, he can afford his drunken $3 million blackjack nights and vacation yacht.
