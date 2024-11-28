Jolin Ellison mystery deepens for billionaire Michigan Wolverines wife
We joked in our initial story, Jolin Ellison is secret Michigan billionaire wife vital to Bryce Underwood flip, that the mysterious partner and fifth wife of Larry Ellison, the second-richest man in the world, might be Keyser Soze-like character from the classic film, "The Usual Suspects." (In the movie, Soze is secret criminal mastermind hiding in plain sight.)
It turns out it might not be a joke.
As we noted in the initial story, there is no online presence for Jolin Ellison, as Ellison's fifth wife or as the Michigan Wolverines recruiting mastermind. And with reporters digging to find out the truth, not much has changed.
Dave Portnoy, the founder and owner of Barstool Sports, and a proud and borderline obnoxious Michigan Wolverines alum, revealed more details about a clandestine meeting with the Ellisons, that helped secure the now reported $12 million NIL goldmine to land prized recruit quarterback Bryce Underwood, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country, stealing him away from the LSU Tigers.
“I am a big fan of the University of Michigan and Michigan Athletics. We are excited to support our student-athletes, so they can go compete at the highest level in college sports," Jolin Ellison supposedly added in the official statement from the Champions Circle, the alumni network with all the money to compete in the new NIL landscape.
Then the photo below circulated that was supposedly of Jolin, allegedly taken at the Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open earlier this year.
Finally, this from the Front Office Sports article that did more digging into the supposed Michigan alumna billionaire wife:
"Michigan’s alumni office told Front Office Sports that no person named Jolin has ever graduated from the university. The name simply could be a nickname, an alias, a legal name change, or any number of other possibilities.
Many in the media have been searching for more information about Jolin, to little avail. In a discussion of the Ellison-Jolin-Michigan saga on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” this week, the veteran financial journalist David Faber said “we’re trying to confirm what the relationship is.”The University of Michigan and various funders of Champions Circle did not answer questions fromFOS about Jolin’s name, occupation, age, or where she lives."
So as of this posting, it is unclear if Jolin truly exists, if she is Larry Ellison's fifth wife, or if she ever attended Michigan to be the secret weapon for prized five-star recruits.
It sounds like a movie indeed. At least a Netflix-level one.
