Jolin Ellison is secret Michigan billionaire wife vital to Bryce Underwood flip
Everyone wants to take credit for for the Michigan Wolverines coup that landed the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country, quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Hailing from Michigan, it was a full-court press from famous alumni to flip Underwood's commitment from the LSU Tigers back to his home state. The NFL's GOAT and former Wolverine Tom Brady was credited as a "shadow figure" that was integral to land Belleville High School star, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, and obviously Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy was bombastic in his efforts to land him too.
But after a statement from the Champions Circle, Michigan's cabal to land top recruits, a new name emerged: Jolin Ellison. Larry Ellison, 80, the Oracle Corporation tycoon and either second (Forbes has him at $237 billion) or third richest (Bloomberg has him at $208 billion) man in the world, fifth wife is a Michigan alum as well, allegedly. (She does not appear on any internet deep dive as his current wife.)
“We are very excited to keep Bryce home in Michigan as he continues to build his legacy," Champions Circle chairman Nate Forbes wrote. "I want to personally thank Larry [Ellison] and his wife Jolin who were instrumental in making this happen by providing Champions Circle with invaluable guidance and financial resources.”
“I am a big fan of the University of Michigan and Michigan Athletics. We are excited to support our student-athletes, so they can go compete at the highest level in college sports," Jolin Ellison, a Michigan alumna, added.
There is no proof that the below photo is Jolin Ellison, but the woman pictured is wearing a Michigan baseball cap and is attending a tennis tournament with the Oracle founder at Indian Wells, the famous tennis compound near Palm Springs, California, which Larry Ellison bought last year for $100 million.
And the dude seems to love watching tennis.
As far as how much it took to land the prized recruit, reports have it in the $10 million to $12 million range for over four years.
One user joked on X, formerly Twitter, that Jolin is a real-life Keyser Soze, the famous character in "The Usual Suspects" that was the secret mastermind. It's the perfect comparison.
