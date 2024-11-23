The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shirtless shredded LeBron at 39 destroys soft Zion at 24 flexing viral back tattoo

NBA Twitter crushed Zion Williamson for his giant new back tattoo. What could be even more embarrassing is LeBron James' physique 15 years older than him.

Matthew Graham

Apr 14, 2024: LeBron James dribbles against Zion Williamson during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
Apr 14, 2024: LeBron James dribbles against Zion Williamson during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
It's been a rough day for often-injured Zion Williamson.

The power forward for the New Orleans Pelicans is not close to getting back to the court for his left hamstring , per ESPN's Shams Charania. To add insult to injury, the 24-year-old's tattoo artist Anthony Michaels dropped his completed full back tattoo. Let's just say NBA Twitter had jokes. Lots of jokes, especially given his history of rarely being healthy.

Zion Williamson
Anthony Michaels/Instagram

Juxtapose that to the Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James, 39 (turning 40 in late December), who while he has NBA Twitter in an uproar for his announced social media hiatus and coddling of his oldest son Bronny James, can never be questioned for treating his body like a temple, reportedly spending millions to keep it in tip top shape.

It's even more jarring when you see both James and Williamson shirtless.

Williamson is obviously frustrated, just like NBA fans given the former Duke Blue Devils star is must-watch when he is playing.

"Came in for treatments and was like, ‘I feel more sore here than usual,'" Williamson said. "Got it checked out. Then got that great news.” He says rehab is going great and is on track for the return timeline.

Shams says best-case scenario is six weeks, but it could possibly be even longer.

Zion Williamson
Nov 8, 2024; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson looks on from the bench against the Orlando Magic / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After the Pelicans lost to the Golden State Warriors tonight 112-108, Steph Curry had words of encouragement for Zion. "He has been through a lot early in his career. Injuries happen, but you try to take a big-picture mentality, staying motivated and keeping your spirits right because rehab is tough."

Until then, maybe more diet and exercise to get more of a LeBron physique?

Published
