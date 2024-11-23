Livvy Dunne's jersey banger unintentionally trolls LSU football
Livvy Dunne has done it again by upstaging a sporting event with a stunning look. This time it was LSU.
The fifth-year viral LSU gymnast has been on fire lately despite outshining boyfriend Paul Skenes’ big week.
It all started after a jetsetting trip to Pittsburgh where Skenes was honored, but Dunne’s perfect Pittsburgh Steelers game day fit stole the show. Then Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year award for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the 22-year-old beauty was the center of attention again with her reaction and her jaw-dropping firetruck-red minidress.
For the LSU Tigers game at home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores, Dunne upstaged the entire football team with her breathtaking game day look in an a Joe Burrow national champions jersey and cowboy boots.
Like Burrow, who Dunne is friends with, she of course is a national champion with LSU in gymnastics. Unfortunately, this LSU football team isn’t winning a title this season.
That’s the football fit of the year for Livvy, who was seen at the home opener this season in tiger-print boots, and at the epic win over the Ole Miss Rebels with Skenes in an OMG moment.
If the team plays anywhere near as good as Dunne’s game day fit, there’s no way it is losing on Saturday.
