Knicks owner James Dolan on verge of bankruptcy for key component of sports empire
Even billionaires have bad days.
For New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan, he might be having a rough month with the news that MSG Networks, the once dominant regional sports network, is weeks away from filing for bankruptcy with a massive $804 million debt due March 26, according to Front Office Sports.
That debt was originally slated to be collected last October, but Sphere Entertainment Co., which the MSG Networks fall under, was given a reprieve. It's unclear if Dolan's company will get another stay of execution.
Besides having majority ownership of the the two marquee NYC sports franchises, the 69-year-old billionaire also has controlling stakes in the iconic Madison Square Garden and the new Sphere in Las Vegas, amongst other assets in a usually lucrative sports empire.
MSG Sports Corp., which is the company that the Knicks and Rangers live under, reported a 9% increase in revenue to $357.8 million in the last quarter, but the much-hyped Sphere is still reporting losses of $142.9 million in that same timeframe.
Besides cord cutting, which has decimated the entire regional sports network industry, Sphere Entertainment Co. also blames the national deals for the NBA and NHL for stealing most of the marquee games away from his MSG networks.
To use another sports term, it seems like Dolan needs a Hail Mary to avoid Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
