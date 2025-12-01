Lane Kiffin gets insane buyout in $91M LSU contract that is hilariously hypocritical
Al Davis famously called Lane Kiffin a "flat-out liar" when the legendary Raiders owner fired the prodigious young head coach after only 20 games as the result of a disastrous 5-15 run in Oakland.
Fast forward 17 years later, and the Louisiana government and LSU administration, especially governor Jeff Landry, feel like flat-out liars after trying to score political capital points by preaching that he would not stand by ever again while the LSU Tigers tried to hire a head coach with an obscene buyout after the $54 million owed to the fired Brian Kelly.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shares extremely odd first post after dad’s LSU hire
After a lot of bluster, LSU capitulated and agreed to pay out the full $54 million.
Well, Lane's new buyout as LSU head coach blows that bonkers number out of the water.
If Kiffin's LSU tenure goes down in a blaze of glory, he'll get $72.8 million
RELATED: Landry Kiffin's bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Let me repeat that. Kiffin will get $72.8 million with "no offset clause."
Originally reported as a seven-year deal worth $84 million, Wilson Alexander from NOLA.com has seen the term sheet, and it's actually $91 million with other incentives if Kiffin performs at a level that Death Valley is dreaming about for Geaux Tigers nattys.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots Ole Miss Egg Bowl fit
We've covered plenty of the ramifications from a family perspective, but the buyout is certainly an outrageous number that shows the hilarious hypocrisy of the Louisiana government.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's son Knox has heartfelt 3-word goodbye leaving with dad for LSU
Only Jimbo Fisher's notorious buyout would be bigger
The $72.8 million number would only be surpassed by Jimbo Fisher's still hotly-debated $77.6 million buyout being lured to Texas A&M after winning a national championship with the Florida State Seminoles. The Aggies will pay Fisher for their monstrous blunder through 2031.
Every college football pundit always whines about things dramatically need to change in the sport, but as long as these types of contracts keep getting offered, characters like Kiffin, and his all-powerful agent Jimmy Sexton at CAA, will continue to have all of the leverage.
Will an improved calendar fix it for the integrity of the sport? Maybe some, but blue-blood programs like LSU will always want to be a powerhouse. And if they're not, they'll pay absurds amount of money to make it happen.
Good news for Kiffin. If it doesn't work out, the troll king can join Jimbo for one of his other favorite pastimes — deep-sea fishing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash