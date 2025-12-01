The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin gets insane buyout in $91M LSU contract that is hilariously hypocritical

Apparently it's just different here applies to bonkers buyouts for SEC college football head coaches.

Matthew Graham

Nov. 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the sideline during the second half against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Al Davis famously called Lane Kiffin a "flat-out liar" when the legendary Raiders owner fired the prodigious young head coach after only 20 games as the result of a disastrous 5-15 run in Oakland.

Fast forward 17 years later, and the Louisiana government and LSU administration, especially governor Jeff Landry, feel like flat-out liars after trying to score political capital points by preaching that he would not stand by ever again while the LSU Tigers tried to hire a head coach with an obscene buyout after the $54 million owed to the fired Brian Kelly.

Lane Kiffin
Mississippi State fans hold signs referencing Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s potential departure during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a lot of bluster, LSU capitulated and agreed to pay out the full $54 million.

Well, Lane's new buyout as LSU head coach blows that bonkers number out of the water.

If Kiffin's LSU tenure goes down in a blaze of glory, he'll get $72.8 million

Lane Kiffin
Sept. 23, 2007; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders coach Lane Kiffin smiles at press conference after 26-24 victory over Cleveland Browns for his first NFL victory at McAfee Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let me repeat that. Kiffin will get $72.8 million with "no offset clause."

Originally reported as a seven-year deal worth $84 million, Wilson Alexander from NOLA.com has seen the term sheet, and it's actually $91 million with other incentives if Kiffin performs at a level that Death Valley is dreaming about for Geaux Tigers nattys.

We've covered plenty of the ramifications from a family perspective, but the buyout is certainly an outrageous number that shows the hilarious hypocrisy of the Louisiana government.

Only Jimbo Fisher's notorious buyout would be bigger

Jimbo Fisher
Nov. 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The $72.8 million number would only be surpassed by Jimbo Fisher's still hotly-debated $77.6 million buyout being lured to Texas A&M after winning a national championship with the Florida State Seminoles. The Aggies will pay Fisher for their monstrous blunder through 2031.

Every college football pundit always whines about things dramatically need to change in the sport, but as long as these types of contracts keep getting offered, characters like Kiffin, and his all-powerful agent Jimmy Sexton at CAA, will continue to have all of the leverage.

Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin answers questions from the press after a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will an improved calendar fix it for the integrity of the sport? Maybe some, but blue-blood programs like LSU will always want to be a powerhouse. And if they're not, they'll pay absurds amount of money to make it happen.

Good news for Kiffin. If it doesn't work out, the troll king can join Jimbo for one of his other favorite pastimes — deep-sea fishing.

