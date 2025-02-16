Mac McClung’s NBA dunk contest earnings far surpass his playing career total
Death, taxes, and Mac McClung winning the NBA Slam Dunk Competition. It's become a formality at this point with the NBA G League star putting on a show year after year.
McClung, who stars for the Orlando Magic G League affiliate Osceola Magic, claimed his third consecutive Dunk Contest crown, becoming the first player in history to complete a three-peat.
Every time McClung steps onto the court, his confidence and creativity allow him to pull off the unthinkable. Of course, his bounce helps.
McClung has helped revive the Dunk Contest and made quite the living doing so.
Throughout his career, McClung has collected a whopping $310,000 in Dunk Contest earnings. His NBA career earnings, meanwhile, are just $132,000. So it looks like McClung won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
From jumping over a car to dunking two balls at once or jumping over a 7-footer only to tap the rim before throwing it down, McClung does the unfathomable.
The only question left is: Can anyone dethrone McClung as the NBA Dunk King?
If there was ever a time for the biggest stars in the league to step up and challenge for the title, the time is now. But does anyone really want that smoke?
The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. This year's All-Star Game features a different format, with four teams competing in a mini-tournament to crown the winner. The teams were selected by Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Candace Parker.
