Tyler Herro's gf Katya Elise Henry slays sheer tube top for NBA 3-point contest

Katya Elise Henry, the girlfriend of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, showed out during NBA All-Star Weekend in a head-turning fit.

Josh Sanchez

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro celebrates with the trophy after winning the NBA three-point contest.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro celebrates with the trophy after winning the NBA three-point contest. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro put on a show during the NBA three-point contest during All-Star Weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area, becoming the fifth different Heat player in history to win the competition, joining Glenn Rice (1995), Jason Kapono (2007), Daequan Cook (2009) and James Jones (2011).

Herro edged out Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Buddy Hield of the Golden State Warriors to win the $60,000 grand prize.

Herro wasn't the only person putting on a show inside of the Chase Center. His girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, was turning heads in the stands with a stunning sheer tube top underneath a black suit jacket.

Katya shared a look at her All-Star-worthy fit with a mirror selfie for her 7.6 million followers on Instagram.

NBA WAG Katya Elise Henry, girlfriend of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro
Katya Elise Henry / Instagram

NBA WAG Katya Elise Henry, girlfriend of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro
Katya Elise Henry / Instagram

Everyone in the Herro household was winning big on Saturday night.

Katya and Herro have been dating since 2020. They initially linked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being a fitness model, the 29-year-old is the owner of her own bathing suit business, Kiss My Peach Swimwear.

Katya Elise Henry, NBA WAGs, Miami Heat, Tyler Herro
Katra Elise Henry / Instagram

Katya Elise and Herro had their first child together, a daughter named Zya, in September 2021. In January 2023, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Harlem.

The happy couple is still going strong and now has the second-half of the NBA season to look forward to after his strong showing on All-Star Weekend.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

