Tyler Herro's gf Katya Elise Henry slays sheer tube top for NBA 3-point contest
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro put on a show during the NBA three-point contest during All-Star Weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area, becoming the fifth different Heat player in history to win the competition, joining Glenn Rice (1995), Jason Kapono (2007), Daequan Cook (2009) and James Jones (2011).
Herro edged out Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Buddy Hield of the Golden State Warriors to win the $60,000 grand prize.
MORE: NBA WAG Katya Elise Henry crushes Tyler Herro's bday in sheer black top
Herro wasn't the only person putting on a show inside of the Chase Center. His girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, was turning heads in the stands with a stunning sheer tube top underneath a black suit jacket.
Katya shared a look at her All-Star-worthy fit with a mirror selfie for her 7.6 million followers on Instagram.
MORE: Katya Elise Henry's steamy Harry Potter costume is NBA WAG HOF-worthy
Everyone in the Herro household was winning big on Saturday night.
MORE: Tyler Herro's gf Katya Elise Henry flexes custom Heat fit with family
Katya and Herro have been dating since 2020. They initially linked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being a fitness model, the 29-year-old is the owner of her own bathing suit business, Kiss My Peach Swimwear.
Katya Elise and Herro had their first child together, a daughter named Zya, in September 2021. In January 2023, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Harlem.
The happy couple is still going strong and now has the second-half of the NBA season to look forward to after his strong showing on All-Star Weekend.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots