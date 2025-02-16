Magic's McClung Makes History Third Straight Slam Dunk Title
As five 50s flashed across the judge's scoring screens for the fourth time, Mac McClung's hands flew to his head.
As the moment was settling in, McClung had carved a new corner of history.
The Orlando Magic's two-way guard became the first-ever three-peat champion of the Slam Dunk contest Saturday night, defending his crown versus Stephon Castle of the Spurs in the final round. Matas Buzelis of the Bulls and Andre Jackson Jr. of the Bucks were eliminated after the first two dunks of the evening.
McClung wasted little time in reminding his competition that he was still a level above the rest.
For his first dunk of the evening, McClung brought out a Kia sedan and jumped over it, taking the ball out of the hands of a man through the sunroof. Doing so, he then slammed home a reverse dunk as before clearing the car.
"It was scary definitely doing the car first because we didn't get to warm up or nothing," McClung said. "We just went straight out there, and thank God it went in.
"I think it's important to start with maybe your best dunk. I've always thought that in the contest to get the fans on your side. Then I play it by ear."
For his second dunk of the first round, he then leapt over a man, taking the ball out of his hands and twisting in mid-air for a near 360.
Two dunks, two 50s.
Castle had advanced to the final with McClung, and the Spurs rookie made the reigning champ sweat with a 49.6 in the first dunk of the final round and a 50 of his own in the second round.
"Definitely felt the pressure," McClung said. "I would say he was amazing, man. He surprised me so much, and he definitely came prepared. It was just really fun being out there with him. I also think he's an incredible basketball player. I can't wait to see what his future is in the NBA."
Yet, McClung pulled out two more 50s to fend off Castle's bid to deny the never-before-done feat.
"Yeah, I mean, his dunks are crazy," Castle said. "I would give all his dunks 50, too, but I feel like he earned it and he did a great job."
For his first dunk of the finals, McClung dunked two balls at once – one from a man holding it at the top of a ladder and the other from a man spinning on a hoverboard. That was an ode to Aaron Gordon – a former Magic player who wowed fans many times at the Dunk Contest during his time with the franchise.
"I think I just wanted to show my respect to him, and I was using one of his ideas," McClung said. "That [2016] contest is just so amazing. I think there was two winners that night [Gordon and Zach LaVine]."
Then, in his clinching dunk, he jumped over 6-foot-11 Evan Mobley – who was standing on an elevated platform – and purposely tapped the ball on the rim before slamming it home.
"I think that it was originally somebody else, but a cancellation happened last minute," McClung said. "We just practiced like 20 minutes before the contest. So, shout out to [Mobley]."
Entering the night, he was one of just seven dunkers to ever win multiple contest titles – Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Harold Miner, Jason Richardson, Nate Robinson, Zach LaVine and himself.
McClung joined Robinson as the only three-time champions in the event's illustrious history. But with Robinson's victories not coming in three consecutive years,
Does his performance make him the greatest dunk contest competitor of all time?
"I definitely don't think that's something for me to say." McClung said. "I think the biggest thing is I genuinely love this contest, and I'm very honored to be here and just very appreciative."
While he knew he'd be back to go for three straight after triumph in Indianapolis, whether or not a fourth-time is on the table isn't so certain.
"I was probably thinking about hanging it up after this one," McClung said.
Should he choose to retire from the competition's consideration, he'll be forever remembered for one of the most impressive three-year stretches we've ever seen in the contest. Saturday's showcase was his most challenging set of dunks he'd ever assembled, and McClung said prep for this particular contest "took a lot out of him."
But ...
"I don't know. I never want to say never."
