Sad Stephen A. Smith reacts on-air to Molly Qerim's stunning 'First Take' departure
Molly Qerim stunned the sports world by announcing she’s leaving ESPN and First Take after having been on the show for 10 years.
The 41-year-old Qerim has been working at ESPN since 2006, and reportedly turned down the the network’s contract offer and is moving on. She was disappointed she didn’t break her own news, however: “Now that the news came out earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped…” she said in an emotional note.
Sports Business Journal reported Qerim "is leaving the network at the end of the year, sources tell SBJ.”
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim slays bold, all-brown 'fall ready' denim fit for NFL season
The Emmy Award winner is always a fit hit on the show from looks like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, to her denim Canadian tuxedo stunner. In the past, Stephen A. Smith called her a “fashionista” and praised her fashion choices.
Speaking of her co-host Smith, he reacted to the news of her departure on Tuesday’s show: “She’s elevated the show with her grace and expertise,” he said. He’d add, “She has been an enormous part of our success for a decade. Not only did she keep me and others in line, she did it with dignity, class, and kindness to say the least. We’ll miss her and wish her every blessings on her future.” You can hear his full speech below.
RELATED: Molly Qerim’s fit stars in Denzel Washington, Spike Lee photo on 'First Take'
Qerim wasn’t on the show after her announcement despite the report she’d leave at the end of the year.
What’s next for Molly Qerim? One thing is for sure: The show will never be the same.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit