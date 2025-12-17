Patrick Mahomes' terrible injury eerily predicted in his ad with Chiefs trainer
Patrick Mahomes’ season ended with a devastating knee injury and the Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in his nine-year-career. Following his successful surgery to repair his ACL and LCL, the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will begin his intense rehab. A commercial before the season now seems to have eerily predicted his knee injury.
Mahomes, 30, is looking at an 8-9 month rehab which would put him back right around the start of the 2026 NFL season for the Chiefs. It was a devasting scene on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium watching him being helped to the locker room as stunned fans looked on like it was a funeral.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ fancy game-day fit does not age well after Chiefs’ big loss
No doubt he will attack it hard. Tom Brady was able to do it after he also strangely tore his ACL in year nine of his career in 2008. Both QBs also had three Super Bowl wins and two losses. Chiefs fans can only hope Mahomes will go on to win four more like Brady.
While Patrick rehabs, he’ll be working with Chiefs trainer Julie Frymyer, who happened to be in Mahomes’ State Farm commercial before the season started.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes reveals controversial turkey-eating method before Chiefs-Cowboys
It also featured singer Meghan Trainor who was in the locker room and was holding a knee brace singing “All about that brace” like it was her hit song “All About That Bass.” She also was seen with it trying to give Mahomes the knee brace but for his arm where he had to correct her. Now, it strangely came to be true he has an injured knee that will need a brace.
Here’s the full commercial.
That didn’t age well, did it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.