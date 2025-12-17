Patrick Mahomes' terrible injury eerily predicted in his ad with Chiefs trainer

Patrick Mahomes’ season ended with a devastating knee injury and the Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in his nine-year-career. Following his successful surgery to repair his ACL and LCL, the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will begin his intense rehab. A commercial before the season now seems to have eerily predicted his knee injury.

Mahomes, 30, is looking at an 8-9 month rehab which would put him back right around the start of the 2026 NFL season for the Chiefs. It was a devasting scene on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium watching him being helped to the locker room as stunned fans looked on like it was a funeral.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ fancy game-day fit does not age well after Chiefs’ big loss

Really, really tough scene here. Patrick Mahomes heads to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/beoIIcBzH2 — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) December 14, 2025

No doubt he will attack it hard. Tom Brady was able to do it after he also strangely tore his ACL in year nine of his career in 2008. Both QBs also had three Super Bowl wins and two losses. Chiefs fans can only hope Mahomes will go on to win four more like Brady.

Tom Brady talking about Patrick Mahomes' knee injury and wishing him all the best in his recovery 🙏



-@theletsgopod pic.twitter.com/OQLZ2Mwhsx — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) December 16, 2025

While Patrick rehabs, he’ll be working with Chiefs trainer Julie Frymyer, who happened to be in Mahomes’ State Farm commercial before the season started.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes reveals controversial turkey-eating method before Chiefs-Cowboys

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will do the majority of his ACL rehab with trainer Julie Frymyer, who you'll recognize from a recent State Farm commercial. pic.twitter.com/9CvYCqgP9Y — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 17, 2025

It also featured singer Meghan Trainor who was in the locker room and was holding a knee brace singing “All about that brace” like it was her hit song “All About That Bass.” She also was seen with it trying to give Mahomes the knee brace but for his arm where he had to correct her. Now, it strangely came to be true he has an injured knee that will need a brace.

Was this commercial prophetic? pic.twitter.com/0wrjFNZPhP — MAC G (@MACG1751) December 17, 2025

Here’s the full commercial.

That didn’t age well, did it.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring