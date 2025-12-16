SI

Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: QB Undergoes Successful Surgery on Two Knee Ligaments

The Chiefs quarterback is looking at roughly a nine-month recovery.

Mike Kadlick

Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his team's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his team's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury during his team’s loss to the Chargers last Sunday, marking the true rock bottom of an already catastrophic season in Kansas City.

Upon being rolled up on by a Los Angeles defender while trying to make a play, the signal-caller remained on the grass and holding his left knee before ultimately being helped off the field and into the locker room by team trainers. He did not return to the game, and the Chiefs were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Following the game, the team officially announced that Mahomes had suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and was “exploring surgical options.” He has since undergone successful surgery—though an unfortunate, albeit not overly concerning, update has since emerged regarding the full extent of the damage sustained.

Patrick Mahomes Injury Update

Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes suffered a serious knee injury in the Chiefs' loss on Sunday.

Mahomes underwent surgery in Dallas, Texas with Dr. Dan Cooper to successfully repair the tear in his left ACL, the Chiefs announced on Monday night. “[He] will begin his rehab process immediately.”

MORE: A Look at the Chiefs’ QB Depth Chart Following Mahomes's ACL Injury

Additionally, however, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mahomes also tore his LCL in his left knee—meaning two ligaments were repaired in the process. Luckily, per Rapoport, this will not necessarily extend his rehab. Mahomes is expected to be out for “nine months or so.”

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will continue their 2025 season without Mahomes on Sunday in Nashville where they’ll take on the Titans. Though frankly, thoughts of the team's future—not the present—are what linger as the offseason approaches.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

