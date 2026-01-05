Pete Carroll firing means Raiders will pay ex-coaches insane amount next season
The Las Vegas Raiders won the final game of the season vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. It didn’t matter as the team finished 3-14 and secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It all added up to head coach Pete Carroll being fired after only one season, which also means the Raiders will be paying him and other fired coaches an insane amount next season.
The 74-year-old coaching legend was on a three-year contract with the team worth around a reported $45 million. They’ll now owe him $30+ million for two more seasons.
The Raiders last made the playoffs in 2021, but haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 2003, and haven’t won one since 1984, which means it’s been through a lot of coaches of late.
The team owes former coaches insane amount
With the team’s struggles, they’ve been through several coaches with Antonio Pearce fired in 2025, Josh McDaniels in 2023, and John Gruden in 2021. They even just fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly mid-season. All those contracts still need to be paid out along with Carroll’s, which means the Raiders are on the hook for around $50 million on former coaches next season, according to the report below.
Here’s a breakdown of what the team owes outside of Carroll.
Antonio Pierce
Pierce only lasted two season of a reported three-year deal worth around $7 million or so per year. Details on his contract, though, have never been fully revealed.
Josh McDaniels
He’s still owed two years on a six-year, roughly $60 million deal, or $10 million or so the next two seasons. He’s now thriving as the offensive coordinator of the 14-3 New England Patriots.
Jon Gruden
He resigned just five games into his fourth season on a 10-year, $100 million contract. The team reached a confidential settlement for the remaining money, which was reported to be around $40 million.
Chip Kelly
Kelly was relieved of his duties in November, but he had fully guaranteed 3-year, $18 million contract, meaning he’ll get $6M for the next two years.
The Raiders organization is a mess. They hope to strike gold with the No. 1 pick, but they’ll be wasting a lot of money next season on not only yet another coach, but their former ones. “Just Pay Baby” is more like their slogan now, and that can’t make owner Mark Davis very happy.
