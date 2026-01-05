Raiders Fire Pete Carroll After One Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Pete Carroll after just one season. In Carroll's first press conference during training camp he said, "We're going to win a ton." Las Vegas went 3–14 and finished tied for the worst record in the NFL. Carroll's previous worst season as a head coach came in 1994 when the Jets went 6–10 in his only season in New York.
Carroll, who turned 74 early in the season, is the latest head coach to flame out quickly for the Raiders. Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce and now Carroll have been hired and fired by Mark Davis since 2021.
Carroll was hired last offseason with minority owner Tom Brady playing a key role in the coach and general manager searches. According to a statement from the Raiders, GM John Spytek "will lead all operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club's next head coach."
The Raiders job is the fifth one to open this offseason following head coach firings by the Titans, Giants, Falcons and Browns.