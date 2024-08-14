Charles Barkley turned down staggering NBA salary to remain at TNT
The NBA’s big move to Peacock and NBC has a lot of basketball fans shaken up. But one key figure who is sticking to his guns is Charles Barkley, who apparently turned down $100 million to stay with TNT.
Since 2000, Barkley has worked as an NBA analyst for TNT, notably on the program “Inside The NBA.” And with the NBC and Peacock, many fans were wondering what this would mean for the show. In an interview on “The Dan Le Batard Show,” Barkley revealed that he had conversations with other networks, but ultimately chose to stay with TNT in its final year of broadcasting the NBA.
While some pretty numbers were thrown his way, Barkley said that keeping others paid was his priority.
“The No. 1 thing for me is my people at Turner get to keep their jobs for at least another year,” Barkley said. “That’s all I was concerned with.”
Per the new NBA broadcasting deal, NBC and Peacock are set to distribute up to 100 NBA regular-season games. The upcoming 2024-2025 NBA season will be the final season broadcast on TNT, and nationally televised games will air on ESPN and ABC, with the ability to be livestreamed on Peacock and Prime Video.
Barkley revealed that he turned down “a minimum of $100 million” for analyst roles on competing networks. He admitted that he’s grateful for the offers, but feels much more satisfied that his colleagues will remain employed for the time being.
“It was a great feeling, and I wanna thank all those networks for reaching out to me,” said Barkley. “It was really humbling and cool…Even though they were throwing crazy numbers — I was like, ‘Damn!’ — but as long as I got my people safe at TNT, I feel really good.”
