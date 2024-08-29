Rare gold Ohtani bobblehead reselling for ludicrous prices
No offense to LeBron James or any A-list Hollywood celebrity, but the biggest star in Los Angeles is Shohei Ohtani. Heck, even his dog Decoy has Instagram fan accounts.
So when it was announced that there would be a limited edition gold version of the already highly anticipated Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy bobblehead, it was the perfect storm of fanaticism and memorabilia mayhem.
The last version of the Ohtani limited edition, gray road-uniform bobbleheads that dropped in May were going for up to $2,300. It was reported that 1,700 of the 40,000 little figurines handed out were of the gray variety.
It’s unclear if the gold ones with Decoy are at the same number, but the lucky fans and/or entrepreneurs that received one quickly turned to secondary markets like eBay to list the precious bobbleheads at obscene prices. Most were listed in the thousands, with several listed at $20,000. The Los Angeles FOX affiliate reported seeing one listed at $70,000.
It still remains to be seen how much memorabilia collectors will pay for these gold bobbleheads, but with anything Shohei Ohtani mania, nothing would be surprising.
Before the game, Decoy adorably fetched the ceremonial first pitch for his 30-year-old owner “catching” behind home plate. Yet, it was as cute as it sounds. (The Dodgers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4, and Ohtani homered for his 42nd of the season.)
For those lucky few fans that secured a gold Ohtani and Decoy bobblehead, just like a Hollywood star, they might soon have some new bling in their lives.
