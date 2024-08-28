Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Has Fans Lining Up Eight Hours Before Game Starts
Shohei Ohtani is in the middle of a record-breaking season in his first campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. If anyone questioned just how popular he was, we got an indication on Wednesday.
The Dodgers are giving away Ohtani bobbleheads Wednesday night, and fans began lining up for them at 11 a.m. The game isn't until 7:10 p.m. Die-hards are lining up eight hours before first pitch. That's pretty crazy behavior.
Another look at the line.
Are those deeply dedicated fans or crazy people? Maybe a little of both.
Ohtani has established himself as one of the best baseball players on the planet and after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract in the offseason, he's the face of Dodgers now and into the future. And he's delivered on that this season.
Heading into Wednesday night's action, the 30-year-old superstar is hitting .294, with an on-base percentage of .379, while slugging .614. His .994 OPS is fourth in baseball and he boasts 40 home runs, 94 RBIs and 40 stolen bases. He became the sixth, and fastest, player to enter the 40/40 club this season.
Clearly Dodgers fans are already all-in on the superstar and are willing to stand in line for nearly half a day just for a bobblehead.