J.J. Watt Still Open to NFL Return - on One Condition
ARIZONA -- Future Hall of Fame defensive end J.J. Watt has been retired for one full season now - though a comeback isn't completely, 100% out of the picture.
No - he won't be returning to the desert, as much as he enjoyed his stay with the Arizona Cardinals.
A comeback would only be with the Houston Texans, and that's only if absolutely needed.
"I told DeMeco last year, I said, 'Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I'll be there.' And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I'll tell him that, because I'm not going to keep training the way I've been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I'll be there for him," Watt told Houston Sports Radio 610 (h/t CBS Sports).
"I don't anticipate that happening. They've got a very good group."
The Texans took everybody by surprise last year, making a deep push into the postseason despite being under a new head coach and rookie quarterback. With another offseason of additions, Houston looks to push themselves even further into the playoffs.
It doesn't sound like Watt - who has accomplished nearly everything but winning a Super Bowl - is itching to return to the game.
But for an organization that provided so much to him, and if absolutely needed, he'd return to make a push for a Texans championship.
"What he's done for the city of Houston. I'm not going to speak for him about what he wants to do relative to playing football. I'll let him disclose that on your show," Texans GM Nick Caserio said on the Pat McAfee Show last week.
"It's very early. It's May. The season doesn't start until September, and then you look at players end of October, November. Case by case, so between him and [Tom] Brady, we'll see who jumps back in first. ... He [Watt] always has an open door both organizationally and in the city. He's earned that, and he absolutely deserves it."
Will a Watt return happen? We're merely months away from that coming close to a reality.
But it appears the player and the Texans are clearly leaving the door open - just in case.