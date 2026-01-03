Sam Darnold chasing insane payday in Seahawks-49ers NFC West title showdown

There’s more on the line for Sam Darnold than the Seattle Seahawks winning the NFC West and getting the No. 1 seed on Saturday at the San Francisco 49ers. How about a huge amount of bonus money with some contract incentives in play.

Darnold isn’t the only one Saturday with big money on the line as Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle needs a touchdown vs. theTampa Bay Buccaneers for $1.25 million.

Rico Dowdle also a lot to play for on Saturday. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We also wrote about how on Sunday Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen has $1.75 in bonuses that could pay out.

Targets Darnold needs to hit

Darnold, meanwhile, has thrown for 3850 yards and 25 touchdowns with 67.2 percentage completion rate and 99.2 passer rating. Those numbers are important because built in his contract is $500k for each of 4000 yards passing, 28 touchdowns, 67.5 completion percentage, and 100 passer rating.

It’s a monster Saturday for Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That’s $2M right in bonuses. Throw in a win and an NFC West division crown and that’s another $1 million. All said, it could be a very good and lucrative day for Darnold with $3M extra.

Darnold’s huge contract

$3 million is a lot of money, but not much compared to the QB’s salary. After leaving the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold signed a 3-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks in March 2025, including $55 million guaranteed.

He’ll have a chance to do if vs. the team he was Brock Purdy’s backup on during the 2023 season where the 49ers lost in overtime in the Super Bowl.

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) greets quarterback Sam Darnold (14). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In Week 1 in Seattle vs. San Francisco, Darnold threw for only 150 yards and 0 touchdowns. He hopes for many reasons to have a better game today.

