Taylor Rooks launches the Taylor Rooks Foundation to uplift underserved communities
America’s favorite NFL and NBA commentator is giving back. On Friday, July 11, Emmy-award nominated journalist and producer Taylor Rooks launched the Taylor Rooks Foundation.
RELATED: Taylor Rooks slays with her amazing fashion and exclusive big-time interviews
The Taylor Rooks Foundation is sponsored by Players Philanthropy Fund Inc. and is dedicated to empowering underserved communities and amplifying underrepresented voices by meeting needs that are often overlooked with dignity, care, and action.
“I believe that equity starts with access - access to care, to confidence, to opportunity,” said Rooks in a statement. “My work is rooted in trust, community, and the radical idea that a single act of support can rewrite someone’s story.”
The TRF’s first efforts began on Friday, June 13, after Rooks made a donation to the Lower East Side Girls Club. On this day, Rooks also spent time with the girls of the LES Girls club, jumped rope with them, and hula-hooped.
"Funding from the Taylor Rooks Foundation supports the Lower Eastside Girls Club's free innovative programming and vital services offered to female-identified and gender-expansive youth, their families, and the broader Lower East Side community in NYC.” said a LES Girls Club representative in a statement. “The Foundation's generous contribution helps further our mission of creating joy, power, and possibility at a critical moment when the need is more urgent than ever."
RELATED: Taylor Rooks’ stunning pink fit for Bengals-Ravens outshines teams
The TRF’s next mission is to empower teachers. The foundation will donate to Teacher’s Supplies for Success to provide teachers with classroom supplies and equipment.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’