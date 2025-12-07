Warriors hero Pat Spencer has Steph Curry-like gesture sending message on future

Pat Spencer is on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, but the way he’s playing he’s lobbying to get paid full time.

The third-year guard out of the Northwestern Wildcats has scored 17, 16, and 19 points the last three games in the absence of Stephen Curry, including Saturday’s 99-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Spencer has gone viral, too, for not just his play, but his confidence like when he screamed out, “I’m that motherfer.”

Pat Spencer to the Philly crowd



“I’M THAT MOTHER FU*KER” pic.twitter.com/Di1Hm5EgAO — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 5, 2025

After the win in Cleveland, head coach Steve Kerr had to agree (pardon the language).

Steve Kerr on Pat Spencer:



“Pat is that motherf*cker” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LY4Bozkbmv — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 7, 2025

After a big three in this game like he was Curry, Spencer let everyone know to “pay” him.

Even Curry himself was impressed, writing, “athlete 🙌🏽“

Stephen Curry/Instagram

And pay him they might have to. Spencer is averaging 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists (in limited action before Curry was hurt) per game while getting paid $636,434 splitting time between the G-league the big leagues. He may be sticking around full-time after this.

Curry might have hit the “night night” celebration, but “pay me” is pretty good.

Spencer played in 39 games last season and 15 with the Warriors this season.

He may indeed by the motherfer they need off the bench this season when Curry gets back from his quad injury soon.

Dec 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

