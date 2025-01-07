Wendell Haskins, known for promoting diversity in golf, honored in Palm Beach
On October 8th, 2024, Wendell Haskins, founder of the Original Tee Golf Classic (OTGC), was honored with a prestigious proclamation from Palm Beach County in celebration of the 25th anniversary of his groundbreaking golf tournament. The proclamation recognizes Wendell’s tireless efforts in promoting diversity in golf and his contributions to supporting aspiring players of color across the country.
The Original Tee Golf Classic, which Haskins founded back in 1999, was started as a cultural movement aimed at increasing inclusivity in a sport historically known for its exclusivity. Over the past 25 years, he has leveraged OTGC as a platform to honor golf’s diverse pioneers while supporting young and upcoming players, particularly those from underrepresented communities. “There are very few opportunities for elite players of color who would opt for golf, and OTGC helps bridge that gap. In recent years, I’ve hosted several elite players, giving them financial contributions that have been game-changing for their careers,” Haskins told SI.
“To be recognized here in Palm Beach County, where so many of the game's greats live and play, is a tremendous honor,” said Haskins, who is originally from New York but has lived in South Florida for the past decade. “Palm Beach is where American professional golf made its home, and to receive this acknowledgment for my efforts in promoting diversity is incredibly humbling.”
Haskins, who previously consulted for Tiger Woods’ TGL venture, knows firsthand the significance of Palm Beach County as a hub for golf innovation and excellence. “Palm Beach is where the legends of golf reside, and to be acknowledged here means a lot. With the PGA's deep roots and the presence of world-class courses, it's the ideal place for this kind of recognition,” he humbly acknowledged.
Beyond the financial support, OTGC is renowned for creating a powerful network of mentors and influencers. Through the tournament, the founder connects young players with industry leaders, opening doors that are often closed to minority golfers.
But Haskins’ commitment to advancing diversity in golf doesn’t stop at the 25-year mark. In fact, he views this milestone as just the beginning. “Twenty-five years is just a jumpstart to future aspirations,” he remarked. “There is so much more to come.”
This fall, Wendell will continue his mission, receiving another recognition in his hometown of New York City in November, a testament to his enduring impact and influence. For Haskins, golf is more than just a game - it’s a vehicle for building powerful networks and creating lasting change. And with his roots firmly planted in both Palm Beach and New York, the future looks bright for his ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport.
“I’m excited for what lies ahead,” Wendell concluded.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit
WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni