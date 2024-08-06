Pitbull Buys Naming Rights to Florida International Football Stadium for Five Years
To beef up its finances for a new era of college athletics, Florida International is turning to Mr. Worldwide.
Musician Pitbull has purchased the naming rights to the Panthers' football stadium, according to school documents reviewed and reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel Tuesday morning.
Pitbull, 43, will become the first musician to lend his name to a college football stadium. The Grammy-winning artist was born in Miami and attended high school there; he has long incorporated the city's aesthetics into his music and brand.
Per Thamel, Pitbull "will create an anthem for FIU, post about the school on social media 12 times a year and appear at one athletics fundraising event per year throughout the term of the agreement."
The deal is believed to be worth $6 million over five years—$1.2 million per year.
Florida International opens its season on Aug. 31 at Indiana, and opens its home schedule a week later against Central Michigan.