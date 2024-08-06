FIU Football Renaming Stadium After Grammy Winner Pitbull in Landmark Partnership
MIAMI, FL - On Tuesday, Florida International and Pitbull announced that they have agreed to a partnership that will allow what was once called "FIU Football Stadium" to now be called "South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium." This will mark the first time an artist possesses the naming rights to a stadium in college athletics.
"This is a historic day for FIU Athletics to uniquely partner with a world-renowned artist and amazing person who truly values relationships and his community," said athletic director Scott Carr in the FIU press release. "Armando’s (aka Pitbull) financial support is program-changing, but him providing a microphone to amplify FIU will be even more beneficial to growing our brand. I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership as this will take us to another level."
The agreement is a 10-year deal total worth $1.2 million per year. The initial agreement is for five years while Pitbull will have the option to renew for five additional years. Along with the naming rights of the stadium being purchased, South Dade Kia has purchased the naming rights to the field.
With this deal, Pitbull will be able to host multiple events per year at the stadium which is on the FIU campus. In what will soon be his first ever concert at the venue, Pitbull will become the first entertainer in history to perform in an athletics facility with his name on it.
"This partnership with FIU is a true honor and a testament to what we can achieve when we work hard," said Pitbull in the FIU press release. "Renaming the stadium isn’t just about a name change. It’s about inspiring the community, creating opportunities and showing the world that with determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. We’re making history together, and we’re just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?"
Along with the naming rights, Pitbull will contribute to the ever growing Blueprint NIL collective which has expanded its roster of athletes, diving into football.
Also included in the partnership: Pitbull will be the "Official entrepreneur of FIU athletics." The artist will receive two suites for all football games and get to use the stadium for up to 10 days per year and will create "an FIU anthem."
In attendance for this announcement were Athletic Director Scott Carr, head coach Mike MacIntyre, South Kia dealership owner Lucy Benedetti and quarterback Keyone Jenkins.