Why ex-NFL star predicts Tom Brady will shine in the broadcast booth
Tom Brady is considered the best quarterback ever to play in the National Football League, and now the NFL legend is taking his talents from Tampa Bay -- after finally retiring for good on Feb. 1, 2023 -- to the top broadcast booth for Fox Sports.
Former NFL star Shawne Merriman, who was "Lights Out" with the San Diego Chargers, recently shared why he thinks Brady will separate himself from the pack when he starts his broadcasting career this fall, even with Greg Olsen looking over his shoulder.
Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network to become their lead color commentator on NFL Sundays.
Brady, who got a taste of announcing by helping analyze the USFL title game last month, will call the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Week 1 showdown on Sept. 8.
Fox Sports is banking on Brady to be the best in the business by showering him with a record-breaking contract.
The pressure's on the seven-time Super Bowl Champion, who replaces Olsen, who merely won an Emmy this year for Outstanding Sports Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent.
But Merriman has seen firsthand how Brady's brain works and he believes that will translate well up in the booth.
"His ability to take you into a play mentally and articulate … people say things, and you can start envisioning (it) in your head," Merriman told Fox News of Brady's potential.
"That’s what’s going to separate Tom Brady possibly from everyone else," Merriman continued. "And I’ve been on the short end of the stick with that because I know how he analyzes the game."
"But his ability to articulate and have your mind track what he’s talking about, that’s how good he is. He may go down as one of the best to ever do it because he has so much knowledge of the game," Merriman added.
"But if you really, really look at Tom Brady and listen to him, he can articulate and make your brain track what he’s talking about. And that’s what’s going to separate him from everybody."
We'll find out in less than two months if Fox Sports got what it paid for.
