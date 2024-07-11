Cris Collinsworth Gave Tom Brady Some Simple Advice for Calling NFL Games
Cris Collinsworth knows what it takes to be a successful NFL analyst, as he's been one of the best in the game for years working the biggest games every Sunday night on NBC. So it only makes sense that Tom Brady, who will begin his new broadcasting career this season with Fox, recently reached out to Collinsworth for some advice.
Brady finished his NFL career with seven Super Bowl rings and is considered by many to be the greatest player to ever play the game.
Now he'll face some new pressure in an intense setting working alongside Kevin Burkhardt in Fox's No. 1 booth.
Collinsworth told Kay Adams this week that he has spoken with Brady about his new gig and offered some simple advice.
"Just be you," Collinsworth said of Brady. "People know who you are. Just be you. Go on there and talk about football and have some fun and he’ll be great."
Here's more from Collinsworth's conversation with Adams:
It will be interesting to see just how good Brady can be in the booth.