Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese first-look images in NBA 2K25; did they get it right?
When it was announced that Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark would make their NBA2K25 debut this September, fans couldn't wait to see how the gaming wizards at 2K would bring these two WNBA sensations to life. Now that the first images are out, the reactions have been nothing less than a slam dunk.
These images are so realistic that it’s like Reese and Clark never left the court, especially after the month-long Olympic break, the WNBA and its stars will return this week.
Fan reactions rolled in fast, as expected, and thankfully, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive! Fans are loving every detail, from Reese’s signature swagger and bold eyelashes to Clark’s fierce on-court intensity and her casual style off the court.
One fan wrote "Nice to see these young ladies getting featured in NBA2K!" While another said "Better scans than the NBA players"
From social media to the court, the WNBA continues to dominate, and the inclusion of stars like Reese and Clark in NBA 2K25 is just the latest proof that women’s basketball is making waves in every corner of the sports world.
So get your popcorn and your controllers ready for the 2K25 drop in early September.
