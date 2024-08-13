Angel Reese posts dressed-down selfie; fans go berserk (PHOTOS)
Angel Reese is usually living the glamorous life with her best-in-class fashion ensembles.
Originally posted on her Instagram story, the Chicago Sky first-year phenom decided to also post the more casual, dressed-down look on her Twitter account. In about an hour, the tweet already has 250k views with unanimous consensus that Chi-Town Barbie looks fantastic.
The fashion icon also reposted a more glammed-up ensemble that is from her IG story today, with full makeup, her hair down, and a matching pink athleisure miniskirt and crop top. The fit is possibly part of her “Reebok by Ange” collection.
Angel Reese surprise Megan Thee Stallion onstage, gives a little shimmy
Users were loving both looks, and after Reese’s fabulous summer across the United States, London, Paris for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and the Caribbean in a Barbie jetski, Jet-setting Barbie returned home to launch the new Reebok line before the Sky return to WNBA action on Thurs. against the Phoenix Mercury.
In the meantime, her Reese’s Pieces, as she likes to call her fans, are losing their minds. This tweet generally sums it up.
That takes giving flowers to a whole other level.
