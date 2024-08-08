Angel Reese drops new Reebok line with sick kicks, fits (PHOTOS)
It’s hard to live up to the hype, but Angel Reese has seemingly done it with her new apparel and sneakers line for Reebok.
As was just broken by Nick DePaula at Boardroom, the initial photos shared, of course modeled by the Chicago Sky rookie and blossoming fashion icon herself, look like they’ll be an instant hit with consumers.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne vs. Angel Reese in front of Eiffel Tower: who wore it better?
Not that you were asking, but our personal faves are the shimmering Chicago Sky blue kicks in the third photo, which are very much vintage Reebok when the brand first burst onto the American scene back in the 1980s.
Of course Chi-Town Barbie owns the glistening silver crop top and bike shorts athleisure ensemble, and she had first sported the collection during her game against the Las Vegas Aces on July 16, when Usher surprised the team after an upset victory 93-85.
Also, in case you didn’t notice, there are a little Reese inspirations inside each shoe, with “SLEEP ON YOU… TUCK THEM IN!” for the left shoe and “UNAPOLOGETICALLY ANGEL” for the right one.
Shaquille O’Neal, who had recently been named the President of Reebok Basketball when Reese was at LSU, was the one who had convinced her to join Reebok, and Bayou Barbie has said that having more creative control was a key driver in that decision.
RELATED: Why Angel Reese’s jaw-dropping Paris fit almost didn’t happen
And in the continued perceived or actual (fashion) rivalry with the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, the timing makes sense given the Fever rookie phenom just dropped her new Nike Kobes.
Now that the official photos have dropped, it’s very clear that “Reebok by Angel” is very much Chi-Town Barbie inspired.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Duplantis’ date: GF Desiré Inglander blowing up after Armand Duplantis’ epic celebration
How much?!: Snoop Dogg’s alleged Paris Olympics payday has fans reeling
U-S-Nay: Why Olympic darling Duplantis chose Sweden over the United States
Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?